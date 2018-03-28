Push to open Dherynia crossing point

A number of bicommunal groups will gather at the unopened crossing point in Dherynia in the Famagusta district on Saturday to press for its opening

The Famagusta Initiative and the organisation Famagusta Our City, along with UniteCyprusNow are calling on people to participate in the event at 10am

“The city of Famagusta is divided into two. The one side is condemned to live with us as a lifeless body. We cannot accept this and we cannot approve it,” said a statement from Famagusta Initiative.

“Our demand is the opening immediately of all the crossing points and ways that will unite us.”

Pavlos Iakovou on behalf of Famagusta Our City said: “the aim is to create a homeland in which people will feel themselves not as Turkish Cypriot or Greek Cypriot but as Cypriot.”

President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci agreed in May 2015 to open crossings at Dherynia and Lefka but work has not been fully completed, and the leader are still at odds after the collapse of the Cyprus talks in Crans-Montana last July.

Attempts by the UN recently to arrange a social dinner to get the negotiations back on track have not yet progressed.