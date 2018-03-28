Push to open Dherynia crossing point

President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci agreed in May 2015 to open crossings at Dherynia (pictured) and Lefka but work has not been fully completed

A number of bicommunal groups will gather at the unopened crossing point in Dherynia in the Famagusta district on Saturday to press for its opening

The Famagusta Initiative and the organisation Famagusta Our City, along with UniteCyprusNow are calling on people to participate in the event at 10am

“The city of Famagusta is divided into two. The one side is condemned to live with us as a lifeless body. We cannot accept this and we cannot approve it,” said a statement from Famagusta Initiative.

“Our demand is the opening immediately of all the crossing points and ways that will unite us.”

Pavlos Iakovou on behalf of Famagusta Our City said: “the aim is to create a homeland in which people will feel themselves not as Turkish Cypriot or Greek Cypriot but as Cypriot.”

President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci agreed in May 2015 to open crossings at Dherynia and Lefka but work has not been fully completed, and the leader are still at odds after the collapse of the Cyprus talks in Crans-Montana last July.

Attempts by the UN recently to arrange a social dinner to get the negotiations back on track have not yet progressed.

  • Dogmeat

    Who does it harm opening the crossings? Many benefit just grow up and do it

  • Girneli

    The more opportunities for people to intermingle the better the prospects for good neighborly relations

  • Philippos

    Three More WASTED Years. The UN is not blameless in this one either. Well done all who are pushing for some action here like Unite Cyprus Now. Eimai panta mazi sou.

    • DavyP

      I worked with the UN for 3 years and believe me there are plenty up at the old Nicosia airport quite happy to collect their monthly salary from New York with no concerted effort on their behalf for a solution…

  • Les

    Cyprus has very poor leadership – just another child like act. When you see such things it is hard to believe we live in the 21st century.

  • Douglas

    Let’s hope the manage to knock some sense into the officials responsible for this opening.

