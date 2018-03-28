RT apologises on twitter over using ‘TRNC’ flag for Cyprus

March 28th, 2018 Cyprus 11 comments

Russian news outlet Russia Today (RT) found themselves the subject of wrath on social media on Tuesday night after using the flag of the ‘TRNC’ instead of the flag of the Cyprus Republic in a TV report on the expulsion of Russian diplomats from Europe and other countries.

The wrong flag was placed next to the name of Cyprus on the list.

Lobby for Cyprus in the UK tweeted to RT “Please note error in your news report @RT_com @RTUKnews – the correct flag of Republic of #Cyprus consists of a map of the island with olive branches. Flag you mistakenly used is that of the legally invalid Turkish occupation regime in the north of the country”.

The station tweeted back shortly after saying. “Thank you for spotting that and apologies, we’ll pass this on to our broadcast team. Later it tweeted: “Fixed”.

Some tweeters were not appeased: “They thought nobody would notice? They try to insult our intelligence. What is worse – the actual act or thinking people wouldn’t care. Wrong on both fronts. Shamed,” said one.

  • Banker

    could it be a spesific message from Russians ?

  • Douglas

    Even Tourist get confused when they see that huge intimidating Turkish flag posted on the mountains overlooking Nicosia, must be like rubbing salt in the wounds.

    • ROC..

      It acutally shows the childish behavour of the North and tourists are fully aware of it.

  • Barry White

    The Chocolate Soldier aka Russian ambassador should be called onto the carpet by Prez Nik and and given an official warning that this constitutes a gross insult to the Republic and consideration of making the Russian loan an NPL is underway.

    • ROC..

      what we can do is place the ukrainian flag over an article about the crimea that will pee them off LOL

    • Douglas

      And expel their (40) Russian diplomats ,seems to be order of the day from EU 🙂

      • ROC..

        No my idea below is better

  • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

    “They try to insult our intelligence.”
    It does not seem you have any, otherwise you would not react like that.

  • Monica

    Well, RT are used to publishing ‘Fake News’ to sway the uneducated. 😉

    • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

      Their “fake news” is peanuts compared to the real fake news distributors – NYT, WaPo, CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, Economist, Guardian, Daily Telegraph, etc.,etc.

      • ROC..

        So tell us what new outlets you find truthfull then? easy slagging all them off.

