Student.com begins collaboration with Action Global Communications

Targeted online and offline communications programme in Greece and Cyprus

Action Global Communications has been selected to plan and implement the online and offline strategic communications programme for the web-based student housing platform, Student.com. The collaboration will be targeting students in Greece and Cyprus, providing them with easy and reliable access to thousands of housing options, including rental apartments and homes across the world, in countries like the United Kingdom, the United States and Australia.

“We are delighted that Student.com, the biggest platform for student housing in the world entrusted our company with the promotion of its services. This is a unique project, and it will include targeted communications activities which are aimed at encouraging students in both Greece and Cyprus to get better acquainted with the platform and to utilize it to their best advantage, giving them access to over 800,000 housing options globally that are already registered with Student.com”, said Dimitris Ioannides, General Manager of Action Global Communications in Greece and Cyprus.

Adon Lawley, Comunications Manager for Student.com, stated: “Our collaboration with Action Global Communications is our first, real communications venture in Greece and Cyprus, with our client list already including several students from both markets. Our goal is to become ingrained in the minds of all students – who are starting or continuing their studies abroad – as the ideal online tool through which to search for and choose their home.

For more information regarding the platform, visit www.student.com