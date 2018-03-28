Taxi drivers threaten to close airport in Thursday stoppage

March 28th, 2018 Cyprus 4 comments

Taxi drivers at Larnaca airport announced on Wednesday morning they would go on an indefinite strike at 8am on Thursday and threatened to close off the roads to the airport.

The taxi drivers are protesting against new licences which are being given to shuttle buses for the routes to and from Ayia Napa and Protaras by the transport ministry. Shuttles currently operate to Larnaca and Paphos airports to and from Nicosia and also from Larnaca airport to Paphos airport.

According to head of the drivers’ association Omiros Fanis the extra licences mean that these buses will be operating throughout summer and will eat into their livelihood.

“This measure will totally weaken the taxi drivers at Larnaca airport, because with the installation of the shuttle buses, our work, which is mainly in the summer, will shrink a lot, thus endangering our profession and our own survival. Despite the fact that we have strongly protested to the appropriate ministries about the shuttle buses, nobody is paying any attention to us,” Fanis said.

Taxi drivers are desperate and it has not been ruled out that they will close the roads to the airport during their work stoppage, he added.

  • Jamie

    simple, they block the roads, confiscate the vehicles and crush them, several less death traps and robbers on the roads ripping off tourists wont be a bed thing

  • spitimou

    I’ve got a mad idea..go with me on this…why don’t the taxi drivers try using their meters and give people good value journeys and more people would use them instead of pre-booking taxis. Their behaviour is known by every holiday forum in the world, where tourists are told the truth about these conmen. I have been to countries where you buy a taxi ticket at the airport, which shows a set fare to a hotel and everyone is happy !

  • Mr. Poopybutthole

    Revoke their licences. Invite Uber. Deal closed.

  • jobanana

    I am so sick of hearing these idiots and their desires to be protected, sick of seeing them clogging the roads waiting to rip off some unsuspecting tourist. If they block the roads they should be arrested and their license revoked!

