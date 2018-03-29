Preliminary results show Egypt’s Sisi leading voting

March 29th, 2018 Africa, Middle East, World 0 comments

Preliminary results show Egypt’s Sisi leading voting

Electoral workers sort ballots to count votes after polls closed. Final results are expected due on Monday

Preliminary results show President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is leading Egypt’s presidential election with 21.5 million votes, state-owned newspaper Akhbar el-Youm reported on Thursday.

Sisi is running almost unchallenged after the other serious candidates were either arrested or intimidated and he is widely expected to win a second four-year term.

The electoral commission issued a last-minute call for people to vote, hoping to boost the turnout figure that Sisi regards as vital to legitimising his victory.

His only challenger, Moussa Mostafa Moussa, a Sisi supporter, garnered 721,000 votes, the newspaper reported.

There are about 60 million eligible voters in Egypt. Some voters said they had received payments and other inducements to cast their ballots. Final results are due on Monday.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close