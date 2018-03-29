A collection of clouds

When you look up at the clouds, what do you see? Perhaps we adults only see balls of fluff, but if you ask a child the same question you will get a whole bunch of answers.

Author Neofyta Polydorou will take children on a magical journey on Sunday in Nicosia, when she asks them to combine clouds together in their imaginations in order to create new figures. All this will happen as she introduces children as young as three years old to her book entitled I Adore Clouds.

The book, which is suitable for children who are now learning Greek or just anyone who loves a good story, concentrates on a red-haired girl who has a pet giraffe. She likes to grab the clouds from the sky – especially when she sees them transforming into different figures – for her cloud collection. Her collection keeps growing and growing, but this also has a negative impact on nature. Realising this, the giraffe takes the girl to a wise old man, known as the Cloud Maker, hoping he will help her realise the consequences of her actions.

The book is illustrated by Zoe Pinches Kyriacou.

I Adore Clouds

Children’s book presentation and reading of the book by Neofyta Polydorou, appropriate for children aged 3 and over. April 1. The Weaving Mill, Nicosia. 11.30am. In Greek. Free. Tel: 97-665665