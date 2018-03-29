Akinci says meeting with Anastasiades should have ‘a purpose’

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci is open to the possibility of coming together with President Nicos Anastasiades for a social meeting but added that any such meeting should have purpose.

Akinci was speaking to reporters on Thursday following his routine weekly meeting with ‘prime minister’ Tufan Erhurman.

Saying the Turkish Cypriot side remained committed to doing what was necessary for a solution, Akinci added that contrary to claims, he was not against the idea of coming together with Anastasiades for a social meeting.

He however added that any such meeting needed to have a purpose.

“There is no decision not to meet with Anastasiades. However we need a green light from the Greek Cypriot side. The Greek Cypriot side needs to adopt a positive stance regarding the future. We need to see signals or messages demonstrating to us this change,” said Akinci, expressing his view that the social meeting would most likely take place in the near future.

Akinci said that the meeting would be useful for listening to what the Greek Cypriot side had to say, how it perceives the latest developments and how the period of reflection that the two sides have been in since the talks collapsed in Crans-Montana last year has passed.

He stated however that the meeting should in no way be acknowledged as a resumption of the Cyprus negotiations process.

“I am interested to hear to what Mr Anastasiades has to say. He has been eager to meet with me since the elections and the UN has stated that it is prepared to facilitate such a meeting. I’m sure he would also like to hear as to what I have to say and my views on the outstanding issues,” he said.

Akinci also said that the issue of opening the Dherynia and Apliki crossing points had also been discussed during his meeting with Erhurman.

He said he had received a reassurance from the ‘prime minister’ that the necessary steps to complete the crossing points would take place now that the budget had passed.

“Delays on the issue are out of the question” he added, stating that claims by various circles that the ‘government’ was deliberately dragging its feet on the issue were not true.

Also touching on the issue of the Immovable Property Commission , Akinci said “the government has launched work to increase the effectiveness of the commission”.

He said that once the work is completed, “all related parties and authorities would be invited to a broad meeting during which the IPC would be put on the table”.