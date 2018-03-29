Bar Review: 7 Keys Coffee Shop

By Ben Rawlings

Just a few streets away from Nicosia’s central Ledra street is the charming 7 Keys Coffee Shop and bar. It is a comfortable place to drink as its convenient position puts it a good distance from the noise of any main street. You can easily have a quiet and peaceful drink where traffic will only be faintly heard in the background.

The café is decorated with quaint old wooden pieces of furniture and, walking in, it feels as if you are entering into your grandmother’s living room. It has a large open window and if you happen to sit outside you can look into the whole space of the café from the street.

When I visited I found the lady working behind the bar to be kind and attentive. Noticing that my friend wished to smoke she brought an ash tray before anyone had time to ask. She was welcoming and her kind and soft demeanor contributed to the general relaxed atmosphere of the place. Its pleasant decor, wide selection of popular whiskey, and quiet position makes it the perfect place to bring a colleague, a date, or anyone who you might wish to have an extended conversation with. It certainly maintains an intimate feel.

I find most bars and cafés like to play their music much louder than they should. At 7 Keys this is not the case. Easy listening music is not really for me but it was at least only played at low volume, making it easy to converse with my friends without needing to shout or lean in.

The beers were reasonably priced at €3 and €3.5. A glass of chilled red wine cost about €4, the average for a bar or café in Nicosia.

Its Facebook page states it is a “new generation old coffeehouse” which is quite true. It has a “new age” elegant feel but it manages to retain an old fashioned charm through its stylish decoration. 7 Keys feels like a cafe of 20 or even 50 years ago. It has a small awning and it looks like it was just made out of a hole in the wall. If you want to have quiet and intimate conversation over a drink there is probably no better place in Nicosia than 7 Keys.

7 Keys

Where: Trikoupi 92Ε Nicosia

When: 16:00 – 00:00 and Saturday 10- 00:00

How much: beers €3-4, wine €4-5, Johnnie Walker Black €7