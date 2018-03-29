Dust levels return to normal

Dust levels are back to normal after days of being very high, which caused schools to suspend excursions and outdoor exercises. All around the island the hourly concentration of small respirable particulate matter, with a diameter smaller than 10μm (PM 10), were lower than 50mg/m3, which is considered the safe limit, at 9am.

During the night, heavy rain fell in Paphos, and because of strong winds branches of trees were cut off and umbrellas, tables and trash cans fell down.

In two cases, the fire services were called to help with fallen trees, in Goudi and Prodromi.

A basement in Chlorakas was also flooded.

On Thursday the weather will be cloudy with local rains and isolated storms early in the morning.

Winds are forecast to be strong and the sea is going to be turbulent.

Temperatures will be lower than in the past days, reaching 20C inland and in coastal areas and 10C in the higher mountains.

More rain is expected in the evening and temperatures will fall to 10C inland, 12 to 14C at the coast and 4C around Troodos.

During the weekend sunny weather will prevail and temperatures will gradually rise.