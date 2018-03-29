Education minister under fire over Elam visit

March 29th, 2018 Cyprus, Education, featured 13 comments

Education minister under fire over Elam visit

Education Minister Costas Hambiaouris

A meeting between Education Minister Costas Hambiaouris with far-right party Elam sparked outrage on Wednesday, especially after he said they had shared values.

The meeting was part of a round of introductory talks with political parties after taking office earlier this month.

Hambiaouris had visited Elam for a meeting with party leader Christos Christou.

The two discussed the problems plaguing the education sector, according to Christou, with the minister saying the two would stay in touch.

“Your opinions are always well received and we are always open for dialogue,” Hambiaouris said.

“We will accept any constructive criticism where we need to and I want you to know that the values and principles you mentioned are also our values and principles.”

Hambiaouris did not specify what common values and principles he had with the far-right party.

Commentators blasted the minister for even agreeing to meet Elam, which a lot of people consider neo-Nazis, a branch of Greece’s Golden Dawn whose members are currently on trial for participation in a criminal organisation after the murder of rapper Pavlos Fyssas in September 2013.

Elam’s chairman, MP Christos Christou publicly said they were Cyprus’ Golden Dawn and the only reason they did not have the name was that the interior ministry had refused to allow it when they applied to register as a political party. Christou had served as a bodyguard of Golden Dawn leader Nicos Michaloliakos.

The minister sought to clarify things later on.

“In my statements today, I referred to the national ideals and the Christian values of Cypriot Hellenism, always with full respect to other religions, without of course implying any association with extreme political ideologies,” he tweeted.

That did nothing to stem the wave of protests on social media. Commentators called for his resignation or dismissal, others posted photos of at least one Elam member — spokesman Geadis Geadi — giving the Nazi salute to show the minister the party’s values.

“Which one? Racism? Fascism? Nationalism? Probably all together … The education minister confirms that he is the archbishop’s choice, who anyway considers ‘the Elam lads misunderstood with crystal clear positions,’” one Twitter user wrote.

 

Print Friendly
  • ROC..

    I think the turko trolls have to understand how democrasy works, its does not matter if one party has 1000s votes or another has one, they have been voted legimatly and however we may disgree with thier politics it sometimes is a case of meeting with them, it happends to all democratic countries that practice democrasy, If the Turks are happy with thier dictatorship then thats is thier progative. but as per normal the Turko trolls are only on here for one thing and thats to ROC bash no other reason,

  • ZZ

    This is so stupid. No matter how low your opinion is of ELAM, you still have to acknowledge that it’s a registered political party with two seats in the parliament. It would have been unprofessional for the health minister to refuse a meeting.

    • Bob Ellis

      Great comment.

  • Philippos

    Well somebody voted for them so they now have M.P’s. Like it or not, they are now entitled to the same protocols as any other parliamentary party. I don’t like it, but we do still live in a democracy. It is entirely possible that they do have constructive comments for the Minister of Education. Remember ISOLATION only breeds more extremism and hatred

    • Bob Ellis

      Great comment

    • DenDen

      “they are entitled to the same protocols as any other parliamentary party” <– that's not the issue here, the issue is the Minister of Education saying they have common ground with a neo-nazi party and that they share their values and principles. Did you read the Minister's quotes? "the values and principles you mentioned are also our values and principles… your opinions are always well received"

      • Barry White

        As the Minister was appointed with the veto of the ArchBish being waived, we must assume that the Ministers comments reflect the ArchBish’s thinking as well.

        Fully in line with the Monks of Mt. Athos famous letter to Adolf Hitler professing their esteem and admiration for Adi.

  • Mist

    Hambiaouris is irrelevant the Church calls the shots.

    • almostbroke

      That’s more to the point !!!!

    • Vaso

      That’s a ridiculous statement!

      • almostbroke

        Er hello !!!!The Educational minister confirms he is the Archbishops Choice !

        • Vaso

          So what! Does that mean political decisions are made by the Church! Honestly you people will say any rubbish to try and make a point!

  • Bunny

    Another storm in a teacup!

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close