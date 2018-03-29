Environmental decisions placing Cyprus on path to self-destruction, Etek says

March 29th, 2018 Cyprus, featured, FRONT PAGE 1 comments

Environmental decisions placing Cyprus on path to self-destruction, Etek says

Some of the developments at the sea caves that have caused an outcry

The island’s technical chamber Etek, said recent measures announced the authorities for the protection of environmentally sensitive areas were inadequate and warned that Cyprus was on a path of self-destruction that only served the few.

After having studied the measures, decided during abroad meeting last week, Etek said it was disappointed because it had expected more.

The state “had the choice of choosing the correct and difficult path of admitting its own mistakes and taking drastic measures repairing the environmental damage by rescinding permits and restoring the land for which building permits were wrongly issued,” Etek said.

“Despite Etek having high expectations, especially from the particular ministers, the smooth and trouble-free path of implementing mild management measures was selected instead of restoring the environmental damage inflicted.”

The meeting, chaired by the ministers of interior and agriculture, was called following the public outcry over developments at the sea caves area in Peyia, Paphos.

The decisions basically left two major developments in the area untouched, opting only to rectify minor irregularities and take steps to avoid them in the future.

Etek warned that pressure to develop the few remaining environmentally sensitive areas in the republic would increase in the coming days.

“Either we will change course as a state or we will continue the trodden self-destructive path to benefit the few on the backs of the many,” the chamber said.

In 10 years from now, the island will be seeking the causes for the destruction of the remaining areas and the loss of a significant competitive advantage for our tourist product.

Print Friendly
  • Kevin Ingham

    Cyprus is currently selling it’s assets and it’s sovereignty to the highest bidder (at a bargain price for what it is) and that money is being used to line the pockets of a “select” few.

    That is no more an economic recovery than I can fly in the air, it’s just a combination of a fire sale and a carve up

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close