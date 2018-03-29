Four Larnaca port workers injured

Four workers at Larnaca harbour were injured on Thursday after gas pipes being lifted on a crane came loose and fell on them.

The fire department was called in to extricate the men from under the debris.

Three of the workers sustained light injuries and were released from hospital after being examined. The fourth man sustained fractures on his lower limbs, but was not in a serious condition.

The incident occurred around 5pm during the transfer of large-diameter gas pipes.

The destination of the pipes was the Zohr natural gas field in Egyptian waters, the state broadcaster said.

Authorities are investigating the precise circumstances of the incident.