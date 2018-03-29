Fresh fruit to be given to schoolchildren

The council of ministers on Thursday approved a proposal by the agriculture ministry to implement a school programme for the free distribution of fruit, vegetables and milk to children in kindergartens and elementary schools.

The annual budget of the project amounts to €870,000, of which €790,000 is funded by the European Union.

The programme, which is part of a six-year national strategy lasting until 2023, aims to improve children’s eating habits and their attitudes to the consumption of fresh food and milk.