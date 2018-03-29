Fresh fruit to be given to schoolchildren

March 29th, 2018 Cyprus, Education 7 comments

The council of ministers on Thursday approved a proposal by the agriculture ministry to implement a school programme for the free distribution of fruit, vegetables and milk to children in kindergartens and elementary schools.

The annual budget of the project amounts to €870,000, of which €790,000 is funded by the European Union.

The programme, which is part of a six-year national strategy lasting until 2023, aims to improve children’s eating habits and their attitudes to the consumption of fresh food and milk.

  • Philippos

    “Parents to be given free rotten fruit to throw at bad teachers!” Now that’s a headline!

  • almostbroke

    Give them a proper education would be more appropriate!!!!

    • Bystander

      Well, healthy eating habits may be regarded as part of good education!

  • Mist

    Does it include private schools and kindergarten? What sort of number of children are we talking about?

  • wrot

    The amount of fruit allowed to rot in fields is a disgrace but now we have another EU grant so someone will make a few euros twice

    • Anton

      The crap you people hiss out at every opportunity is despicable. There’s not one single article that you people won’t take advantage to diss or try to ridicule Cyprus and it’s people .Although I’m aware that many things are certainly not up to standards and there’s room for huge improvements on all aspects of Cypriot society,making ironic and sometimes hateful comments, simply shows your biased disposition to anything in this island. We are not all the same my friend,please stop generalizing.Things will gradually change for the better, but it’s a slow process in a small country such as Cyprus..

      • Bystander

        Yes, at the end everyone will be happy! We are getting there!

