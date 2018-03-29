JRCC launches free app for emergency alerts

March 29th, 2018

JRCC launches free app for emergency alerts

Search and Rescue Coordination Centre in Larnaca

Larnaca’s Joint Rescue Coordination Center (JRCC) has launched a smartphone app to reduce authorities’ response time when receiving alerts sent by a vessel or a person in distress, close to the shore.

According to an announcement the “CyJRCC SfTrX (SafeTrX)” application is suitable both for iOS and Android platforms.

The user will be able to send an emergency call/alert, using the smart phone, directly to the JRCC Operations Room, displayed on Google Maps. The alert includes information about the user and the user’s last recorded location.

“CyJRCC SfTrX is an innovative system and establishes Cyprus as an example in maritime prevention and rescue, with the cooperation and utilisation of all governmental and private sector authorities involved, under the coordination of the JRCC” the announcement says.

Users can download the app for free via the following links and also the JRCC website:
https://itunes.apple.com/cy/app/cyjrcc-sftrx/id1299128052?mt=8
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=safetrx.jrcc

