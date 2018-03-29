Limassol taxi drivers go on strike to support those in Larnaca

Taxi drivers in Limassol have as of Thursday morning joined their colleagues at Larnaca airport in a work stoppage.

According to a statement by union Povek, the association of taxi drivers are on strike in the area of Limassol’s old port to support the demands of the Larnaca drivers.

The Larnaca drivers are protesting against new licences given to shuttle buses for the routes to and from Ayia Napa and Protaras which will eat into their livelihood.

They announced an indefinite strike starting on Thursday morning at 8am.