Police seek driver who tried to run down soldiers in southern France

France is on high alert

Police were searching on Thursday for a driver who appeared to ram his vehicle into soldiers jogging outside their base in the French Alps, a source close to the investigation said.

France is on edge after an Islamic State loyalist went on a rampage in southwestern France last Friday, killing four people in the first militant since President Emmanuel Macron lifted a two-year state of emergency.

“A person tried to run down two soldiers from the 93rd Mountain Artillery Regiment in Varces, for unknown reasons,” a source close to the investigation said.

“Given the context, the incident is being taken seriously but we don’t know his motivations. No one was injured.”

