Police seek two Greek Cypriot youths for verbally abusing Turkish Cypriot vendor

March 29th, 2018 Cyprus 12 comments

File Photo

Police on Thursday were seeking two Greek Cypriot youths suspected of verbally abusing a Turkish Cypriot basket seller and throwing his merchandise to the ground.

Reports said the incident happened at a parking lot near the OXI roundabout where an open market is held every Wednesday.

Bystanders said the two youths approached the 59-year-old from Morphou, threw the wicker baskets he was selling to the ground, and shouted abuse.

The pair left the scene, as the incident was reported to police.

Officers who arrived there were told that the man left after selling his baskets and he did not want to lodge an official complaint.

The case was passed on to Nicosia CID who informed the bicommunal technical committee on crime in a bid to track down the man so that he can give a statement.

 

 

  • Vengador

    I don’t blame the youths; they’re fed anti Turkish rhetoric for 5 days a week in school and then brainwashed in church on Sundays.
    I blame the Turkish vendor for being so stupid! He deserves everything he get!

    • PPetrovicho

      Or you could blame the youths for being so retarded they can’t think for themselves. On another point, he is a Cypriot vendor not a Turkish vendor!

  • Girneli

    The only way to tackle this type of discrimination is to take firm legal action so that it will deter thugs in the future. This of course is treating the symptom rather than the cause.

    • MountainMan

      The problem is it is very difficult too treat ignorance and stupidity.

      • Girneli

        You are right MM but what is the alternative is we all want a better, more tolerant future

        • MountainMan

          Civilised nations, have for a number of years been actively seeking a remedy to this problem with no positive results to date. If anything it appears to be getting worse. I only wish I had the answer.

          • Ff

            is pretty simple. first scrab off the books and elementary schools all the propaganda/twisted stories (maybe avoid meeting with extremist groups if you are the education minister). second, put some genuine effort on the interaction of the two communities. third, repeat steps 1-2 for prolonged periods of time

            • Girneli

              In essence, it needs a concerted genuine zero tolerance effort by the relevant authorities

    • Leo

      I think the two youths recognised the Turk as the illegal squatter, squatting in their family home, who came over here illegally to sell his wares.
      Interpol should be informed and an arrest warrant issued to apprehend the Turk.

      • PPetrovicho

        Leo, it says Turkish Cypriot, not Turk!

        • Girneli

          Unfortunately, for Leo, all TC’s are settlers, he is of the same mindset as the 2 youths in the article

      • Cyprus74

        Sounds like these two nazi youths were your buddies?

