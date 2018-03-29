Putting a rembetiko spin on Nicosia tonight

Two bands will combine their talents tonight to give the night a very rembetiko feel.

Trio Levante and Laiki Tetraktis will join forces tonight for the first time at Antonakis Music Hall in the heart of Nicosia at 9pm. Together these two local bands will musically transport us to Smyrna, then, after many stops along the way, we will land in the streets of Piraeus.

Trio Levante, who are Petros Kouloumis (vocals, lute, guitar, piano), Pavlos Michaelides (vocals, violin) and Pantelis Ionas (vocals, guitar, banjo, oud), was formed in 2014. Since then, the musicians have continued to explore the rembetiko genre, trying to come as close as possible to the old sound and the old way of interpreting these songs, with the simplicity of the instruments employed at the time by their great composers. This technique aims at getting the audience acquainted with the musical variety of the genre, the composers, and the way the music was performed at the time. Their first album, Astika Laika Tragoudia, was released in December.

Laiki Tetraktis, who are Annie Panteli (baglama, vocals), Panagiotis Xanthopoulos (guitar, vocals), and Elias Iordanou (bouzouki, vocals), always try to give the audience a thematic performance, showcasing parts of our rich folk heritage.

The band’s name is made up of two words. Laiki describes the musical era from the 1930s to the 1970s, during which urban songs were born. Tetraktis comes from the ancient Greek philosopher Pythagoras, who pioneered the codification of sounds.

Trio Levante and Laiki Tetraktis

Live performance by the two local bands. March 29. Antonakis Music Hall, Nicosia. 9pm. €10. Tel: 22-664697