Rebranded Cyprus Airways completes inaugural flight

Rebranded Cyprus Airways on Thursday carried out its first flight to Athens, as previously announced.

The Airbus A319 aircraft landed at Athens’ international airport at 4.45pm, according to a press release.

On the tarmac, the aircraft was greeted with a water arch.

Cyprus Airways will initially fly to Athens twice a week, and four times a week as of June 1.

Ticket fares for the Larnaca-Athens return trip start from €97, all taxes and surcharges included. Tickets may be purchased online from the webpage cyprusairways.com, by calling Cyprus Airways at +357 24000053, or through a travel agent.

Cyprus Airways offers two categories of fares, Basic and Flex.

As of May, the airline will be flying to five other destinations: Munich, Prague, Stuttgart, Zurich and Verona.

In July 2016, Charlie Airlines Ltd, a Cyprus-registered company, won a public competition for the right to use the trademark Cyprus Airways for 10 years.

The company, which is based at Larnaca International Airport, launched flights in June 2017 to four destinations.