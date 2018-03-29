Supreme Court hikes sentence for child-porn offender

The Supreme Court on Thursday announced that it had raised the sentence of a man found guilty by the Limassol Criminal Court last year of the possession of child pornography.

In a statement, the Supreme Court said that, following an appeal by the Attorney-general (AG), it has raised a three-year prison sentence to five years.

The case concerns Andrii Tvardovskyi who was initially sentenced in March last year to three years for the possession of more than 5,000 files containing child pornography material involving minors under 13 and over 13. The AG found the penalty too lenient.

This is the third time this year the Supreme Court has raised prison sentences concerning people found guilty of the possession of child pornography, following appeals filed by the AG.

Last week, it raised the prison sentence of a 52-year-old man from Nicosia from 2.5 years to five years, and last month, it raised the sentence of a man living in Limassol, from four to seven years. Both men were found guilty of child pornography possession, while the latter was also found guilty of distributing pornographic material.

The supreme court expressed its deep concern about the increase in sexual offences against children.

In its latest decision, the Supreme Court referred again to the big increase in this type of crime. It also said that internet perversion, “which is directly and decisively directed against children and their innocence, poses enormous risks”.

“Courts must deal with this kind of crime with penalties that must be deterrent,” it said.

It also said that the production of child pornography material, which “not only offends but extinguishes any human value, is caused by the deviant and perverse search by individuals such as the defendant”.