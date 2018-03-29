Two sought in Limassol murder

Police said Thursday they were seeking two 36-year-old men from Georgia in connection with a murder that took place in Limassol early in February.

The force published photos of the two men – Roland Beniaidze and Vakhtang Mangoshvili — and urged people with information to contact Limassol CID on 25805057, their nearest police station, and the public hotline, 1460.

The pair are sought in connection with the murder of Ernesto Leonides, 47, gunned down in broad daylight at a Limassol tavern.

Police have made several arrests in connection with the crime and one man, a Latvian, 36, has been referred to trial before a criminal court.