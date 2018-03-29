Two sought in Limassol murder

March 29th, 2018 Crime, Cyprus 0 comments

Two sought in Limassol murder

Photo: CNA

Police said Thursday they were seeking two 36-year-old men from Georgia in connection with a murder that took place in Limassol early in February.

The force published photos of the two men – Roland Beniaidze and Vakhtang Mangoshvili — and urged people with information to contact Limassol CID on 25805057, their nearest police station, and the public hotline, 1460.

The pair are sought in connection with the murder of Ernesto Leonides, 47, gunned down in broad daylight at a Limassol tavern.

Police have made several arrests in connection with the crime and one man, a Latvian, 36, has been referred to trial before a criminal court.

 

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close