‘Bold leadership steps’ needed to restore confidence in Cyprus

March 30th, 2018 Cyprus, Cyprus Talks, featured 14 comments

UN Under-Secretary General for Political Affairs Jeffrey Feltman has expressed the view that it would take “some bold leadership steps” to restore confidence in Cyprus and move towards negotiations.

He has also reiterated that the goal in Cyprus is to reach a bicommunal, bizonal federation of political equality and pointed out that the two sides have agreed that resources discovered offshore should benefit the population of the island as a whole.

Feltman, who was replying to a journalist’s question on a solution of the Cyprus problem, said that “the Security Council has again pronounced itself on this question which is that the goal is a bicommunal, bizonal federation of political equality. So that would be the mandate that the UN would have in trying to look forward and trying to help the parties achieve a political solution.”

But, the UN official continued, “I have to recognise, there is great distrust right now, there has been loss of confidence between the two sides because of the collapse of the talks in Crans-Montana.”

Negotiations in the Swiss resort broke down between the two sides last summer.

“And I believe it would take some bold leadership steps to start to restore the type of confidence that each side needs on the other, for us to move forward again towards any type of viable, sustainable negotiations,” he added.

This, in addition to managing hydrocarbon wealth, he said, “are long-term goals obviously and in the short-term we have tensions to address and we have to find ways to rebuild confidence to get back to negotiations.”

In the meantime, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced the appointment of Rosemary DiCarlo of the United States, President of the National Committee on American Foreign Policy and Senior Fellow at the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs, Yale University, as Under-Secretary General for Political Affairs, succeeding Feltman, whose position expires on Saturday.

  • Costas

    in other parts of the E Meditarenean the Egyptians do not share with the Israelis, the Lebanese. We are not a sharing center

    • Leo

      Turkey wants to steal the gas off the Turk minority, as they are owed billions, alas they want another country to pay for it, Cyprus.

  • Veritas

    “it would take some bold leadership steps to restore confidence in Cyprus and move towards negotiations.”
    Only our ignorant politicians have not understood this simple fact.
    They continue to live in their fairy tale land.

  • GSP

    “Bold leadership steps are required…..”
    We’re screwed, then.

  • Douglas

    bicommunal, bizonal federation of political equality States UN ,have they moved the goal posts ?

    • Bob

      The goal post have been moved the puppet president has advised that he will change the way they want to negotiate in other words move the goal post and reneg on previous agreement. Further to that he is asking for a non open ended process which he states will be ‘coming soon’lol hopefully the soon is not in the next few centuries😆

    • almostbroke

      The goal posts were moved in 1963 and it’s the root cause of the present Cyprob !

  • Evergreen

    The Officer is late. The ship has sailed away .

    • almostbroke

      Ever – I think they might be able to cobble something together . The lure of all that gas and oil and as you in Cyprus the bottom line is ‘how much money can be made by the ‘few ‘ on the ‘inside track ‘ , previous ‘successes ‘ ‘facilitating ‘ despots and others with their vast fortunes to the latest lucrative venture ‘passports for citizens ‘ a double tap for well known lawyers and developers!

      • Costas

        the talk of sharing gas resources was not on the table in 1974, the Turkish army decided on the wrong part of Cyprus. In years gone by no sharing was on the table,, so there you have it

        • almostbroke

          I don’t think so , the Turks knew exactly which part they were invading the flat , fertile part , they even stopped at the ‘insignificant ‘ white pegs marking the Soverign Base Area . The Turks don’t have to be asked twice when they are handed an opportunity by gullible Greek Cypriots and their Greek allies in 1974 and boys have they exploited it since . The question of gas and oil is recent , there are elements probably on both sides see an opportunity to make a’killing ‘ with the exploitation of the resources and you can be sure the bulk of the profits will find their way in the pockets of the ‘usual suspects ‘

    • ROC

      So whats your options? stay as you are for who knows 100s of years or become a province of Turkey,
      the two states will not happen.

      • TRNC TRNC

        Rather stay as we are for a further 1000 years then being at the ROCs Mercy.

        • Leo

          Guess what, you won’t be staying here for much longer, as like all illegal squatters, you will be deported.

