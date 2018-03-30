Chamber music over wine

A trumpet, a trombone and a piano will form the basis for the chamber music performance to wow us at the Cyprus Wine Museum tomorrow.

The concert, featuring Andreas Giannakouras on the trumpet, Nikos Koukouvinos on the trombone and Plotinos Micromatis on the piano, is part of the Commandaria Orchestra and Friends series.

Giannakouras, from Greece, started taking trumpet lessons at the age of ten and is a graduate of the Music Gymnasium and lyceum of Patra. At 15-years-old he started attending various trumpet masterclasses in Greece and abroad with distinguished trumpet players and at 19-years-old he enrolled at the University of Music and Performing Arts in Graz, Austria, where he studied for five years with trumpet professor Stanko Arnold.

He has held the position of sub-principal trumpet with the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra since 2004, and he is currently a trumpet professor at the Music Schools of Cyprus.

Koukouvinos, also from Greece, is a trombonist and educator who studied at the ARTE Music Academy and at the State Conservatory of Zografou in Athens. He is currently the principal trombonist of the Cyprus Philharmonic Orchestra and a part time member of the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra. He has performed in many festivals and recorded several albums in collaboration with numerous orchestras, such as the Volos Symphony Orchestra and the Larissa Symphony Orchestra. As an educator he is a trombone instructor at the ARTE Music Academy, at the Music Schools of the Ministry of Education and at the Limassol Municipality Philharmonic Band.

Local pianist Micromatis has been performing since the age of eight. His first professional engagement at 15-years-old was a recital with works by Telemann, Beethoven, Chopin and Schumann. In 1987 he won the Prix Ravel Competition, held in Nicosia, and in 1988 he represented Cyprus at the fourth Eurovision Competition for Young Musicians which was held in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

He studied at the Royal College of Music and at the University of London (Trinity College of Music). He has collaborated with the Greek National Opera, the Thessaloniki Opera and the Greek National Theatre. Among his skills is training singers for operatic roles and accompanying singers and instrumentalists in concerts, auditions and examinations.

Apart from Greece and Cyprus, the pianist has given concerts in the UK, Russia, Germany, the Netherlands and Denmark.

The programme will include works by T. Hansen, GP Teemann, LE Larsson, Boris Blacher and others. It will also include a performance of a composition by the young Cypriot composer Apollonas Kalamenios that was written specially for this recital.

Trumpet, Trombone and Piano Recital

Live performance of chamber music. March 31. Cyprus Wine Museum, Limassol. 8pm. €10. Tel: 25-873808