March 30th, 2018 Cyprus 2 comments

Circulatory disease and cancer two main causes of death

The two main causes of death in Cyprus in 2016 were circulatory system diseases and neoplasms caused by cancer, according to figures published on Friday by the statistical service.

In total, 5,587 deaths were recorded on the island in 2016 –comprised of both residents and visitors.

Of those, 54 per cent were male and 46 per cent were female.

The leading causes of death were circulatory system diseases, which affected 33.1 per cent of cases, followed by neoplasms, which were 23.7 per cent.

Respiratory problems accounted for 8.9 per cent of deaths, endocrine gland diseases, nutrition and metabolism for 6.9 per cent and trauma and poisoning 5.4 per cent.

In the same year, a total of 78,486 people were admitted to public hospitals, similar to 2015 when the figures amounted to 78,988.

There was a 5.3 per cent drop in the number of patients admitted to rural hospitals in Kyperounda and Polis from 1,481 in 2016 to 1,564 in 2015.

In 2016, the number of beds occupied in public hospitals came to 73.1 per cent, which was a slight drop from 2015, which amounted to 74.7 per cent.

In rural hospitals, the figures were 46.9 per cent in 2016, another drop from 2015 which had been 51.3 per cent.

  • Veritas

    No smoking, improved eating habits and exercise will help improve the health of Cypriots, make them live a little bit longer and reduce the cost of health care.

    • Yaz

      Sadly, the truth is that the longer we live, the more healthcare we need and with the heart breaking trend for putting older persons in nursing homes, the cost to everyone increases.

