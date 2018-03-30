Cyprus to resort to UN Security Council if Turkey drills in EEZ

President Nicos Anastasiades has not ruled out resorting to the UN Security Council if Turkey tries to drill for gas inside Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone.

Should this happen, the president told Greek state television ERT, the government will exhaust all diplomatic and political means at its disposal.

In an interview with ERT, Anastasiades pointed out that a solution, but not just any solution, to the long-standing Cyprus problem, is the answer to the problems.

Anastasiades said reunification talks cannot resume because of Turkish claims regarding the island’s natural gas.

He also said that the Turkish Cypriot leadership is under the complete control of Turkey, adding that the deadlock in last July’s negotiations is due to Ankara’s unacceptable positions.

Furthermore, he noted, there were also some “unfortunate and rushed decisions” on the part of the UN.

Anastasiades said the island’s energy programme will continue despite Turkish threats.

Turkey’s behaviour in the Eastern Mediterranean indicates that Ankara wishes to become “an energy hub and be the only source of supplying energy to the West.”

“Energy planning and methods of transporting natural gas cannot be the result of one country’s choices but the outcome of collective decisions,” he said.

The president ruled out joint exploitation or joint management of Cyprus’ natural resources with the Turkish Cypriots prior to a political settlement.

The government has repeatedly said that the benefits from the exploitation of the republic`s natural resources belong to both the Greek Cypriots and the Turkish Cypriots.

“The answer to problems is the solution of the Cyprus issue, but not just any solution,” he told ERT.

In February, Turkish vessels prevented a drill ship commissioned by Italian oil giant ENI to approach a target for exploratory drilling.