Cyprus to resort to UN Security Council if Turkey drills in EEZ

March 30th, 2018 Business, Cyprus, Divided Island, featured 61 comments

President Nicos Anastasiades has not ruled out resorting to the UN Security Council if Turkey tries to drill for gas inside Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone.

Should this happen, the president told Greek state television ERT, the government will exhaust all diplomatic and political means at its disposal.

In an interview with ERT, Anastasiades pointed out that a solution, but not just any solution, to the long-standing Cyprus problem, is the answer to the problems.

Anastasiades said reunification talks cannot resume because of Turkish claims regarding the island’s natural gas.

He also said that the Turkish Cypriot leadership is under the complete control of Turkey, adding that the deadlock in last July’s negotiations is due to Ankara’s unacceptable positions.

Furthermore, he noted, there were also some “unfortunate and rushed decisions” on the part of the UN.

Anastasiades said the island’s energy programme will continue despite Turkish threats.

Turkey’s behaviour in the Eastern Mediterranean indicates that Ankara wishes to become “an energy hub and be the only source of supplying energy to the West.”

“Energy planning and methods of transporting natural gas cannot be the result of one country’s choices but the outcome of collective decisions,” he said.

The president ruled out joint exploitation or joint management of Cyprus’ natural resources with the Turkish Cypriots prior to a political settlement.

The government has repeatedly said that the benefits from the exploitation of the republic`s natural resources belong to both the Greek Cypriots and the Turkish Cypriots.

“The answer to problems is the solution of the Cyprus issue, but not just any solution,” he told ERT.

In February, Turkish vessels prevented a drill ship commissioned by Italian oil giant ENI to approach a target for exploratory drilling.

  • kimberworth

    Well, well what has happened to the presidents vow to get a settlement, he has and never intended to pursue a settlement.

    • Costas

      if you had 100 barrels of gas, would you beg to give the other side half, no chance

      • HighTide

        Where are your barrels?

        • Costas

          still in the ground

          • HighTide

            Wow!

            • Jeyn Joe

              lool

      • Bob

        Costas we have begged for 45 years to give our land resources back to us. We are the legitimate owners of titlled properties that remain in the north which are illegally occupied. How can others state in CM that our individuals should decide on their own about which president is sincere about the negotiations when for 45 years we still have not been allowed to return as any form of good will in any area of the north of Cyprus and then have the audacity to back a Turkish government and state that troop number withdrawals over time would have been reduced.

        Why should my president negotiate a far deal for Tc prior to a settlement for gas to thx other side when we have been waiting for 45 years to go home?

        • Girneli

          Unsurprisingly too one sided by far

        • Jeyn Joe

          wahhhhh

          • Bob

            Oh

        • disqus_NDS5HDcngL

          very naive, but sweet.

  • turkishcypriot

    A settlement between the Turkish Cypriots and the Greek
    Cypriots is not possible.

    Cyprus has been partitioned since 1974, thanks to Turkey’s intervention
    which put a stop to TCs extinction. Turkish Cypriots tried very hard for the
    last few decades to have a just solution with the GCs without any success. The
    last conference on the Cyprus Problem was the turning point for the TCs. Now
    the TCs have come to realize that there is no prospect for any solution with
    the GCs. The North of Cyprus has seen major developments in recent times and
    has been enjoying a peaceful live. North Cyprus is getting stronger every day
    in every field no matter whether TRNC is recognized by the wider world or not.

    On the other hand South Cyprus is desperate for a solution.
    The last two missed opportunities are going to haunt them forever. They are
    very scared with the presence of Turkey and rightly so. They think by fighting
    for a solution they will be able to get rid of Turkey’s involvement. In other
    words, GCs want a solution without Turkey being a guarantor and the TCs won’t
    accept any solution without that. TCs don’t trust the Greek Cypriots and that
    is not going to change any time soon.

    They can take the drilling matter to the UN Security Council.
    They will definitely have another disappointment. They must be getting used to
    these disappointments recently. Good luck.

  • Mr Magoo

    Put the fishing line out, snag a prez nik, predict the response and you have what you want. Well played Turkey.

  • Kibristan

    GC regime openly trying to ensure nothing happens towards any kind of settlement. Nothing more nothing less.

    • Bob

      Gc regime lol. Are you for real 😳?

      • Girneli

        He is right, it is the GC regime who only represents GC

  • NadavKatz

    The UN, including its Security council, have lost all respect & trust.

  • HighTide

    Appeals to the Security Council only make sense if the two veto powers, US and Russia see eye to eye. At the moment they are both half blind, while Cyprus needs a white walking cane.

    • Trevor

      You’re forgetting the other veto powers !

      • HighTide

        Less relevant. Enough if one of the two biggies does not play ball.

  • almostbroke

    The benefits of exploration are for the minority who will make even more money that they already have , the ordinary folk will see little benefit !

  • Frustrated

    As long as Anastasides continues to blame everyone else and as a result generally piss away any goodwill such as exists, which is in any case infinitesimal, there’s no hope of these wretched talks reconvening. And why should anyone want to sit in the same room with this parody of a president who puts obstacles in the way?

    Let’s be clear and spell it out yet again.. His negotiating skills at Crans Montana in July were designed to guarantee the collapse of the talks. He stated that there were to be “zero troops” from day one of any potential agreement while the north’s opening gambit was to reduce their number from circa 40,000 to under 2,000 with further withdrawals and negation of intervention rights to be phased out over an agreed period of time.

    I’ll let the individual make up his own mind as to who’s serious about settling this long-standing running sore.

    • almostbroke

      His negotiation skills were ‘designed ‘ to ensure he would get re elected , mopping up the ‘patriotic ‘ votes , he already had the election in the bag through ‘buying ‘ the rest . The conquences of not getting elected were so great , he couldent even take the slightest chance , how would he be able to use his good offices to channel the ‘passports ‘ business his way , it proved so good and lucrative he could even allow a bit to find its way to Baby’s lawyer office , and Baby being opposed to him in the election , but when ‘push comes to shove ‘ the elite stick together and exploite the gullible , the mantra ‘business is business ‘ as long as we can turn a shilling anything goes

      • oratis

        well said

    • Bob

      I cannot wait for all the crossing to close

      • Girneli

        Make it happen, I dare you

        • Bob

          That is what you deserve

          • Girneli

            in the famous words of Arnie “Do it”

  • alexander reutersward

    I think Turkey should leave the EEZ alone, they have no rights to it at all.

    I also think the president have to stop only blaming Turkey and the United nations for the failed talks. RoC have their share as well.

    • On the Fence

      But the TC’s have rights – Which you appear to forget. Turkey assists them in ensuring their rights are not just dismissed by the GC’s. Simple really.

      • alexander reutersward

        I disagree, at the moment TRNC can drill as much as they want north of the island as they are Turkish republic NORTHERN Cyprus.

        • On the Fence

          Or as EU sees part of whole of Cyprus as per the Treaties

        • HighTide

          You would have a point if the “ROC” would recognize the existence of the TRNC. In the absence of that, sharing of ALL island’s resources by both parties is a must.

    • HighTide

      We have been there before. While EEZ’s are disputed, unilateral actions are not useful. The Law of the Sea, of which Turkey is not party, has no mechanism of enforcement, hence only negotiations between the parties can bring results.

      • KonstanzArrens

        Is Turkey disputing Cyprus’ EEZ? Or is Turkey disputing the Cypriot government’s right to exploit its EEZ without first a settlement to the Cyprus partition?

        Two different things.

        • HighTide

          Turkey is disputing the self declared EEZ of the “ROC”. It conflicts with her continental shelf. Furthermore, Turkey has been contracted by the TRNC to protect the rights of its citizens to a share of the island’s wealth, if it ever materializes.

          • KonstanzArrens

            But isn’t Erdo-Khan sending a drill ship to the “Turkish Cypriot EEZ” to explore for gas? Doesn’t this suggest acceptance of Cyprus’ EEZ? The drill ship will be drilling not in Turkey’s EEZ, but in that of Cyprus. Hence Turkey recognises that EEZ as Cypriot.

            • HighTide

              Once again, Turkey and the TRNC do not recognize the unilaterally declared EEZ of the “ROC”. If the south keeps on drilling, the north can do the same.

              • KonstanzArrens

                “Turkish Cypriot”, “Greek Cypriot”, still Cypriot. Didn’t answer my question.

                “… the north can do the same.”. Yes. But where exactly. In Turkey’s EEZ? Or in Cypriot EEZ? (Whether TC or GC).

                And the area in which Turkey will drill. Who delineated it? Is it the SAME AREA that the Cypriot government negotiated with neighbouring states? If so, this is a tacit acceptance by Turkey of this negotiated CYPRIOT EEZ.

                • HighTide

                  The “ROC” has not negotiated EEZ’s with Turkey. Look up the map of its continental shelf. Furthermore, Turkey takes care of the sharing rights of Turkish Cypriots that apply to the whole area around the island.

                  • KonstanzArrens

                    Okay you won’t answer the question about the Turkish drill ship, in which EEZ it will conduct its research, and what this says about Turkey’s acceptance (or non-acceptance) of Cyprus’ negotiated EEZ.

                    • HighTide

                      I hope you can read and understand as well. My reply answers all your arguments in full.

                    • KonstanzArrens

                      Does not answer my specific question. In what EEZ bloc is the Turkish ship going to drill in? Turkish or Cypriot? Can you answer me that.

                    • HighTide

                      If you read my previous posts slowly you have the answer. I repeat: there are no agreed EEZ’s, hence your question is moot. Turkish Cypriots have a right to share all finds around the island and Turkey makes sure they will.

                    • Bob

                      Wait till after settlement like we have to wait for our properties to return to us my friend. Do you not comprehendiz?😛

                    • Girneli

                      You will get compensation, just as the TC’s will for land in the south, nothing more.

                    • Bob

                      He avoids the questions and goes around nd the edges when he cannot argue the point effectively. He is no Tc he is just a supporter of a country that lives in the misery of others misfortunes

                    • KonstanzArrens

                      It is really a simple question.

                    • Jeyn Joe

                      he answered it troll

                    • Bob

                      Make a statement rather than being abusive to others. Or are you not capable?

    • oratis

      both of your paragraphs are completely correct.

      • HighTide

        First paragraph not.

  • Fevzi Ogelman

    I can see trouble ahead and that isn’t good for anyone. Cy will not succeed in furthering energy plans without a settlement or part settlement. Turkey is much bigger than you, know your station Anas.

    • Bob

      You sound like a dictator lol. I have bigger one than you really?

      • KonstanzArrens

        It’s called the “Bully-Boy” argument. “I’m BIGGER than you, so hand it over.”

        Or the “Mafia-don” argument. “I’m a gonna makka you an offer you canna refuse.”

        • Bob

          Well it looks like there is going to be a longer wait for everyone

          • KonstanzArrens

            It’s all right. Patience and courage – and above all justice for all, not just the aggressor. Good things take time.

            • Girneli

              That we can agree on, perhaps the GC bullying will end and the TC can fulfill their right to self determination without hinderence

        • Girneli

          Is that the same “Bully-Boy” or “Mafia-don” argument the GC regime has used to embargo and abuse TC human rights for the last 44 years???

          • KonstanzArrens

            You’ll have to ask Kuchuk (“Cyprus is Turkish”), Denktash, TMT, who worked actively and tirelessly with Turkey to sabotage the republic of Cyprus in their pursuit of taksim or partition.

            • Girneli

              So your argument is that the GC’s are whiter than white and its all the bad TC’s?? Really wow

