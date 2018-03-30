A day of theatrical fun at the Mall

Those with kids heading to the mall tomorrow to get a start on shopping for Easter will be thrilled to find out that they will be entertained by a series of theatre shows.

The Mall of Cyprus, for the second consecutive year, will celebrate World Theatre Day by offering children the chance to watch a number of theatre performances, full of fantasy, adventure and laughter. All this will take place on a specially designed stage in front of entrance one from 11am when the Maskarini Theatre group will get the kids chuckling with a performance of Meet at the Ark at Eight. Next up at 3pm will be The Little Worry People Art and Drama Studio with a performance of their educational play The Owl Who Was Jealous. The last performance will be a puppet show of the classic story Jack and the Beanstalk by Theatro Ena at 6pm.

The performances will be open to the public and free of charge. Pre-booking is not necessary and audiences will be seated on a first-come, first-served basis.

By celebrating World Theatre Day, the main objective of The Mall of Cyprus is to bring children closer to a unique form of art, with plays that have the ability to entertain as well as to transmit important life values.

Celebrating World Theatre Day

A number of theatrical performances for children. March 31. The Mall of Cyprus, Nicosia. 11am, 3pm and 6pm. Free. In Greek. Tel: 77-776255