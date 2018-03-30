Easter electricity truce

March 30th, 2018 Cyprus 7 comments

Easter electricity truce

Electricity supply to households who owe money for electricity bills will not be interrupted during Easter, the electricity authority announced.

According to the announcement, the decision covers the period from April 2 to April 13.

Those who have already been disconnected can apply for reconnection at any EAC customer service centre.

The applications will be considered according to the ability of the client to enter a repayment plan.

People who have been accused of illegal power theft will not be reconnected, the authority stressed.

Print Friendly
  • Bob Ellis

    Clearly time to stop paying the bills and put the money in the bank, of course you have to find a safe bank in Cyprus…… I see a flaw in my plan.

    • CM follower

      Shut up turkoe

  • alexander reutersward

    Why not let these people have free solar panels on their houses where the extra power is sent for free to EAC

    • Cydee

      Good idea. Would save many €€€s over the years.

    • Bilbo Bawbag

      They would start flogging it to their neighbours

    • CM follower

      Because it wouldn’t generate sufficient electricity and the technology required to store it and using say at night is so expensive so that benefits willl outweghted by costs which is precisely the reason that Spain does not go in for that sort of scheme either

      • alexander reutersward

        You could use solar daytime and switch to oil nights cloudy days, solar panels is paid in less than 5 years at the mement so it would be profitable long-term

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close