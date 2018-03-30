Easter electricity truce

Electricity supply to households who owe money for electricity bills will not be interrupted during Easter, the electricity authority announced.

According to the announcement, the decision covers the period from April 2 to April 13.

Those who have already been disconnected can apply for reconnection at any EAC customer service centre.

The applications will be considered according to the ability of the client to enter a repayment plan.

People who have been accused of illegal power theft will not be reconnected, the authority stressed.