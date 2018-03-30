Fire service working all night to contain gas leak

The fire services have been working all night to contain a gas leakage from cylinders outside Limassol port which was detected on Thursday afternoon.

The leaking cylinders contain the highly flammable gas acetylene, spokesman of the fire services Andreas Kettis said.

Four vehicles are dealing with the incident by constantly cooling the cylinders.

According to Kettis, there is no danger to the public as the leak is in an open space and the area has been cordoned off.

The situation is being evaluated, he explained, adding that the fire services in collaboration with the department of labour inspection and the port authority are investigating whether the cylinders can be moved.