March 30th, 2018 Cyprus 1 comments

Fire service working all night to contain gas leak

The fire services have been working all night to contain a gas leakage from cylinders outside Limassol port which was detected on Thursday afternoon.

The leaking cylinders contain the highly flammable gas acetylene, spokesman of the fire services Andreas Kettis said.

Four vehicles are dealing with the incident by constantly cooling the cylinders.

According to Kettis, there is no danger to the public as the leak is in an open space and the area has been cordoned off.

The situation is being evaluated, he explained, adding that the fire services in collaboration with the department of labour inspection and the port authority are investigating whether the cylinders can be moved.

  • Douglas

    Acetylene cylinders involved in fire will at some stage start to decompose and become explosive with the cylinders having the potential to take off like a jet propelled rocket and landing a long way away from take off,hopefully the cylinders are well away from residential areas and shipping.
    Hopefully the Fire Department are using ground water jet spray monitors to apply water cooling applications and then withdraw to a safe location as acetylene has a high potential for localized explosion.

