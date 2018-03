Nicosia municipality informed the public that in view of the Easter celebrations and to support the capital’s trade, parking will be free at municipal parking spaces and parking metres from 7am on Easter Saturday, April 7, until 7am the next day.

In their announcement, they reminded visitors that they can park for free at the old GSP car park and use Nicosia’s small buses to get to the old town. The service runs from the car park every 20 minutes.