Germany returns stolen antiquities

Two Cypriot antiquities that were smuggled out of the island after 1974, were handed over to the Cyprus embassy in Berlin, the foreign ministry said on Friday.

The ministry said that the two artefacts – a clay figurine of a warrior holding a shield dated to the Cypro-Archaic period (7th century BC) and a clay cup with engraved decoration, dated to the Early Bronze Age (around 2000 BC) – were delivered in a ceremony on Thursday to the Cypriot ambassador to Berlin, Andreas Hadjichrysanthou, by the owners of Galerie Günter Puhze.

The ambassador expressed his gratitude to Micaela and Günter Puhze for their noble gesture and to the German authorities that assisted the Antiquities Department and the embassy’s efforts to return the artefacts.

Their return, he said, contributes to further strengthening the excellent bilateral relations between Cyprus and Germany.

Hadjichrysanthou stressed how important it is to Cyprus to get back “cultural treasures that have been looted and smuggled from Cyprus following the 1974 invasion”.

The ceremony also attended German deputy Commissioner for Culture and the Media, Dr Günter Winands, and officials of Germany’s foreign ministry.