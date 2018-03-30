Leaders agree to meet on April 16

President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci have agreed to hold an informal meeting on April 16, the UN said on Friday.

According to a statement, the meeting will be hosted by Deputy Special Adviser of the Secretary-General Elizabeth Spehar. It will take place at the Chief of Mission’s residence in the buffer zone on at 7pm.

Earlier, Akinci said will for coexistence was necessary to resolve the problem and not bold steps. Akinci reiterated that Greek Cypriot mentality must change and that he would try to make them understand that this was necessary.