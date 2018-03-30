At least 5 killed by car bomb in eastern Libya

Ajdabiya

At least five people were killed and six wounded when a suicide bomber drove a car laden with explosives into a checkpoint in the eastern Libyan town of Ajdabiya late on Thursday, medics said.

The explosion hit the eastern exit of Ajdabiya, a town south of Benghazi, a military source said. It is close to the oil export ports of Brega and Zueitina.

No further details or claim of responsibility were immediately available. Some six cars were damaged by the blast, a witness said.

The town is controlled, as is much of eastern Libya, by forces of Khalifa Haftar allied to a parallel government based in the east.

  • Douglas

    This wouldn’t have happened if Ghaddafi was still in charge.

  • Evergreen

    RIP-victims.

