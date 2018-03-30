A minute with Souzi Makri Novelist

Where do you live?

In Limassol with my husband and youngest daughter

Best childhood memory?

Sundays at the beach

Most frequented restaurant and absolute favorite dish? What food would you really turn your nose up to?

Ousia lounge for Salmon salad. Don’t like Kolokasi

What did you have for breakfast?

Toast and homemade marmalade and one banana

Would you class yourself as a day or night person? What’s your idea of the perfect night/day out?

Day person – a day at the beach with a friend or a book

Best book ever read?

Irving Yalom’s books! All of them as they have helped me to understand my self and the world around me.

Favourite film of all time?

Brides (Pantelis Voulgaris). It has a strong message, is empathetic and moving, showing a “scary” reality of a past age.

Favourite holiday destination? What’s your dream trip?

Greek islands. Peru!

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Greek mostly

What is always in your fridge?

Vegetables

Dream house: rural retreat or urban dwelling? Where would it be, what would it be like?

Urban, in a big city but in a quiet area, minimal. One has more options and diverse experiences in a city

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

Aristotle. Because his philosophical thought affected a lot of great philosophers of the world

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

Say to my friends that I love them

What is your greatest fear?

I avoid thinking about fearful things!

Tell me a joke…

I can never remember any!

Makri’s latest novel Se Mia Alli Zoi (In another life) was released this week. It is about Nefeli, a woman who moves with her husband and daughter to Zaire, where she is shocked to experience the great gap between the rich few and the masses, who despite the country’s great natural wealth, they are left to die in poverty. After Nefeli succeeds in adjusting to her new life there she is forced to flee the country with her family, leaving behind ‘that other life’.