MPs vote bike regulations into law

MPs on Friday voted into a law a series of regulations which concern cyclists which were pending for seven years.

The regulations are set to be implemented in six months and clear up the rights of cyclists as well as their responsibilities and those of drivers to them.

Bicycles are allowed on any street, bike path or cyclist lane but not on highways except in cases of organised cyclist events which require a permit.

Regulations also forbid cycling under the influence of alcohol or drugs and tests to check the level of alcohol will be carried out.

Cyclists found guilty of violating offences such as the above will be liable for a €1,500 fine or up to a six month prison sentence or both.

Drivers who do not respect the law and persons found to import or distribute bicycles which do not fulfil the necessary requirements may be subject to a €1,000 fine and up to six months in jail.