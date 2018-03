Following the launch of the second volume of his autobiography, detailing his tenure as President of Cyprus, George Vassiliou talks frankly about his successes, his mistakes and the Cyprus problem.

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in international and local news – in audio form, presented by Rosie Charalambous.

For more news podcasts, visit: http://cyprusmail.libsyn.com/