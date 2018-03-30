Nicosia bakery robbed

March 30th, 2018 Crime, Cyprus 2 comments

Nicosia bakery robbed

A bakery was robbed early on Friday in the Nicosia district.

Shortly before 1am a hooded person entered the bakery and, threatening an employee at knifepoint, grabbed money from the till and fled.

The amount stolen is not yet known.

 

Print Friendly
  • alexander reutersward

    I feel so sorry for the employee, he will have lifelong memories and nightmares from this

  • Douglas

    I wonder if the risks involved are worth opening for in the early hours of the morning.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close