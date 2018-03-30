Parliament decriminalises abortion

March 30th, 2018 Cyprus, featured 3 comments

The law now allows termination up to twelve weeks of gestation

Following a lengthy discussion, parliament on Friday approved a bill decriminalising abortions.

Thirty-three MPs voted in favour, eight against, and five abstained.

The law allows termination of an unwanted pregnancy up to 12 weeks of gestation

Ruling Disy backed the bill though MP Andreas Kyprianou chose to go against. Four other Disy MPs,  Onoufrios Koullas, Costas Constantinou, Giorgos Karoulas, and Kyriacos Hadjiyiannis walked out during the vote.

Akel and Edek voted in favour while Diko MPs Zaharias Koulias, and Angelos Votsis went against their party’s line.

Green party MP Giorgos Perdikis abstained, as did independent Anna Theologou, and Diko’s Giorgos Prokopiou, Marinos Moushiouttas, and Panicos Leonidou.

Independent MP Pavlos Milonas voted against along with Elam and Solidarity.

 

  • Evergreen

    At last!!!
    Great.

  • cyprus observer

    Staggering that this was still a criminal activity in 2018.

  • Cydee

    At last; enlightenment. Well done.

