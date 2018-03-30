Payout for student grants

March 30th, 2018 Cyprus, Education 0 comments

Payout for student grants

The first payments of student grants for the academic year 2017 to 2018 will be made next week, the student welfare service announced on Friday. The money is paid to those who applied in early February.

March 30 was the last day when applications could be submitted at citizens service centres. Any late applications will be rejected.

Applications are graded on a points system factoring in a family’s finances, assets and social circumstances. Qualifying for student benefits are families whose gross annual income does not exceed €59,000. For families with three or more children, the total gross income may exceed this amount by €3,000 for each additional child.

 

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close