Payout for student grants

The first payments of student grants for the academic year 2017 to 2018 will be made next week, the student welfare service announced on Friday. The money is paid to those who applied in early February.

March 30 was the last day when applications could be submitted at citizens service centres. Any late applications will be rejected.

Applications are graded on a points system factoring in a family’s finances, assets and social circumstances. Qualifying for student benefits are families whose gross annual income does not exceed €59,000. For families with three or more children, the total gross income may exceed this amount by €3,000 for each additional child.