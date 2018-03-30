Turkey issues new Navtex

Turkey issued a new Navtex on Friday night, reserving areas south of Cyprus for a ‘gunnery exercise’ on April 3.

The navigational warning posted on Turkish naval forces website outlines the area is reserved for three hours on Tuesday for an area south of the island, spanning most of what is comprised as Blocks 6 and 7 of Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

The move came only hours after it was agreed that President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader would have an informal meeting on April 16.