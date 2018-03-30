Turkey issues new Navtex

March 30th, 2018 Cyprus, featured 0 comments

Turkey issues new Navtex

Turkey's Barbaros vessel

Turkey issued a new Navtex on Friday night, reserving areas south of Cyprus for a ‘gunnery exercise’ on April 3.

The navigational warning posted on Turkish naval forces website outlines the area is reserved for three hours on Tuesday for an area south of the island, spanning most of what is comprised as Blocks 6 and 7 of Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

The move came only hours after it was agreed that President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader would have an informal meeting on April 16.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close