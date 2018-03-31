Man dies in violent collision

March 31st, 2018

A 44-year-old Greek national died in a violent head-on collision in Limassol early on Saturday morning, police said.

A second driver involved in the incident was hospitalised in serious condition.

According to Limassol traffic police spokesman Michalis Michail, the 44-year-old had entered the wrong lane on the flyover between the Mesa Yitonia and Ayios Athanasios roundabouts and collided head-on with a car driven by a 33-year-old man.

The 44-year-old had to be freed from the mangled wreckage of his vehicle by the fire service.

 

  • Marian Thow

    The drivers in Cyprus are the worst drivers I have ever seen. There are so many take chances and it is usually the innocent one that gets killed. R.I.P. to the guy that died.

  • Evergreen

    RIP.

    • disqus_qVKPczqCH5

      More like “speedy recovery” to the ‘innocent’ driver who was minding his own buisiness on his side of the road before a ballistic missile from the other side tried to kill him.

