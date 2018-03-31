Natural gas not on table, spokesman says

March 31st, 2018

Prodromos Prodromou

If Turkish Cypriots insist on the creation of a natural gas committee as a condition for the resumption of reunification talks it meant they had no desire for negotiations, government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said on Saturday.

The spokesman’s comments came a day after the UN announced an informal meeting between the leaders of the two communities, Nicos Anastasiades and Mustafa Akinci.

Prodromou said the April 16 meeting could decide whether talks would resume though there could be other encounters before that.

The spokesman said no agenda had been set; the two leaders will hold talks to see how the dialogue could restart.

“It doesn’t mean that everything will end on April 16,” he said. “There could be a second and a third meeting,” depending on how things go.

The latest round of UN-led talks collapsed in acrimony in Switzerland in July 2017.

Both sides have since lost confidence, a problem compounded by the recent row over the island’s natural gas reserves.

Turkish Cypriots want to have a say on the issue and want it discussed at the talks. The Greek Cypriot side has rejected gas being part of the talks, arguing that it has already been decided that it should be handled by the federal government after the island’s reunification.

Prodromou said if the Turkish Cypriots insisted on creating a committee to handle energy matters as a precondition for talks “it means there is no desire for negotiations.”

The spokesman said hydrocarbons were not an issue and it won’t be discussed at the reunification talks.

Last month, Turkish warships prevented Italian energy company ENI from drilling in a field inside block 6 of the Republic’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

Turkey argues it is safeguarding the rights of Turkish Cypriots, but it also has its own claims inside Cyprus’ EEZ.

Brussels has urged Turkey to avoid threats and refrain from actions that could damage relations with the bloc. Last week EU leaders condemned what they described as “continued illegal actions” by Turkey in the Eastern Mediterranean.

  • Girneli

    If the gas is off the table, then drilling is of the table too. Consequently then any property adjustments must be of the table as well. The convergence of values between the GC regime with Elam is clearly resulting in illogical grandstanding. Lets see where this ends up.

  • alexander reutersward

    And it should not be on the table, once/if the island is United , then any potential wealth belongs to everyone …

  • Truth

    …So what is wrong with creating a natural gas committee? After all it will only come into effect when there is a just settlement..

  • Caulkhead

    The President can’t even to have an informal dinner, without preconditions! To me the whole meaning of ‘informal’ is just that, so there should be no agenda and nothing formally agreed. Setting preconditions is the same as setting an agenda, so it seems he is now against an informal meeting. He comes over as being afraid even of his own shadow.

    • Evergreen

      True.

  • Dogmeat

    If one side does or doesn’t do it means..

    Sounds like another pre-condition.

  • Prodromou is right. Not sure why a minority thinks it can call shots like that. Hilarious

  • Costas

    Turkey should focus its efforts not on little Cyprus

  • The True Cypriot

    Arrogant idiot – this typifies the Greek arrogance I keep talking about.

    Without talks on the gas, no-one will get any gas.

    Our position is crystal clear.

    • Colin Evans

      Are you forgetting that the USA and the EU are on their way to back up the ROC? Well, they are, are they not?

      • The True Cypriot

        Firstly, the EU nor the USA have nothing to do with the constitutional structure of this island.

        Secondly, the resources on this island do not belong to Greeks unless both sides agree.

        • Colin Evans

          Please, please, tongue in cheek!!

        • Costas

          we are not Greeks, we are Greek Cypriot

          • Leo

            He thinks that, that is an insult to GC’s, lol.
            Turk minority mindset.

            • Cyprus74

              And you think using stanlio’s “turk minority” term is an insult to TC”s? Xenophobic Elam mindset.

          • Girneli

            Such hostility to your fatherland

            • Costas

              your IQ must be less than 10, or even less. In my life I have visited Athens just once, compared to 45 times to Larnaca and Limassol.

              • Girneli

                Sticks and stones costas, by the sounds of your rant it looks like I hit a nerve. so why don’t you like your fatherland

                • Costas

                  there is nothing to dislike about Greece

          • The True Cypriot

            You are not Greeks?

            Who are you kidding?

            You are what I call ‘when it is convenient”Greeks

    • Costas

      then so be it. Remember your a puppet pseudo state that no one knows exists. You have no trading partners other than Turkey. Cyprus has many EU markets to export. The gas will undoubtedly hold back both sides in a non agreement.

    • Leo

      You are an arrogant idiot. You have no rights to anyones gas, you live in a foreign country.

    • seriously

      How many Turkish Cypriots are there in the occupied areas? 138000
      On the ROC 750000. That’s a minority moron.

      • Girneli

        The ‘moron’ is the one that does not know what his regime’s constitution says. Its like responding to a child who keeps missing classes.

    • Louis

      Let’s concentrate on the original problem, before you dip your hand in the cookie jar!!

