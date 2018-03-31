A party for kids with a cause

Many days each month are dedicated to a cause, a special event in our history, to certain people in our lives and to certain ideals. As April 2 is World Autism Day, April is dedicated to many, to autism.

This is why the non-profit organisation, Magic Always Happens, is organising a children’s fiesta on April 10 at the Limassol old port.

The event, which will begin at 3.30pm and end at 8pm, is open to children of all ages and their parents and guardians. As it is held on the Tuesday after Easter, when the kids will still be home from school, it is a good opportunity for some fun family time away from churches and the family dining table. The kids will be able to bound around on the inflatable bouncy castles, listen and dance to music, play some traditional games, wonder at how the magician can make things disappear and then reappear, get their face painted, eat cotton candy and lots more.

The event is free, and it is being organised to raise autism awareness. On World Autism Awareness Day landmarks, buildings and homes around the world are lit up in blue in recognition of people living with autism. People also wear blue to show their support, so a blue, comfortable outfit would be great for this event.

This year will mark the eleventh annual World Autism Awareness Day.

The magic in the Magic Always Happens name refers to the magic that happens when people unite for a specific cause.

