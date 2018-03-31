Sticking to a good company reputation

World class consultant Sylvia Zachariah will be over on April 16-17 to give a master class in strategies to improve the role of human resources in reputation management in Nicosia.

The master class will look specifically at how employees, at all levels, can impact on reputation either directly or indirectly and which measures HR can provide to identify, analyse, manage and prevent reputational damage. Over the two-day period directors, human resources managers, senior managers and other individuals who are interested in learning about reputation management will understand why it is important that companies have effective reputation management strategies in place. They will also learn what the difference is between managing reputation and creating reputation, understand the importance of culture in reputation, how to identify the metrics that can indicate reputational issues and understand ways of monitoring and tracking reputation.

Zachariah will also touch on employer branding, the direct reputation risks associated with HR, the role of line management and effective people management and creating and delivering an effective reputation risk management strategy.

Zachariah is a successful consultant, practitioner and investor in people assessor. Her talks empower audiences to want to implement better approaches. She has worked with a wide range of organisations across all sectors. She has lived and worked in many counties, including America, Singapore, India, Lebanon, Thailand and Spain. This exposure to different cultures has taught her that there is not just one way of doing things, an important lesson when sharing knowledge and experience.

Strategies to Improve the Role of Human Resources in Reputation Management

Master class with world class consultant Sylvia Zachariah. April 16-17. Hilton Hotel, Nicosia. 8.30am-4.45pm. In English. Tel: 22-665102