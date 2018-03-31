Traffic cameras could be coming soon

March 31st, 2018 Crime, Cyprus, featured 12 comments

Cameras in Nicosia

The government will call for tenders that might finally implement traffic cameras across Cyprus, according to Justice Minister Ionas Nicolaou.

Though refraining from announcing concrete dates – or even a general timeframe as the matter has come up time and time again – Nicolaou said it concerns 110 traffic cameras.

Ninety will be stationary and 20 will be mobile.

In an interview with news portal Sigmalive Nicolaou said a private investor – or partner as he put it – will be responsible for implementing, monitoring and maintaining the system.

The investor will also take responsibility for issuing any fines, with the oversight of the police.

Fines will be paid as they are now – at police stations, online or through banks.

Any cases that need to go to court will be assigned to lawyers registered with the bar association that have a year or two years’ experience in the field.

This is to avoid big firms getting all the cases and giving newer lawyers a chance to get more experience, Nicolaou said.

A study on the traffic cameras is set to be completed within the next 15 days and around three months would be required for the transport ministry to prepare the conditions for tender, he said.

The installation of 110 cameras across the island was discussed as early as 2015 when the transport ministry said they would be implemented by the end of the year.

  • Paralimni

    I Can see a lot of reports of damage in the news in the C/M
    Sad but true any installed in quiet roads will be destroyed

  • Barry White

    Clearly the story was released a day early.

  • Colin Evans

    If one is installed on the main road approaching Paphos Airport, then the fines from the taxi drivers alone will be enough to pay off the National Debt inside a year!

  • Jay Bee

    “Traffic cameras could be coming soon”

    You know, if the header used ‘will’ instead of ‘could’ I may have allowed myself
    to become a tiny bit excited.

    As it is, just SNAFU…..move on, nothing to see here (for a while anyway)

  • Pullaard

    While they are spending money on cameras they should get the most up-to-date, as in Belgium. Smart cameras, thousands of them all over the country, which see immediately if a car has the MOT, insurance, the driver is licensed – just about everything but what the driver had for breakfast. Big brother? Yeah, but in the case of driving I have no objection.

    • Neroli

      You may not have any objection, but they will here!

  • Mr Magoo

    If this eventually does happen, I hope the focus is not just on spending but driving will using mobile phones, putting lipstick on whilst driving and looking backwards in the rear view mirror, driving without insurance, etc. Mobile units should not be statically parked but roving to film parking on corners roundabouts, abuse of disabled spaces and a host of other such matters with a ramping fines system for non payment.

    Receipts for all fines should go straight back to accident prevention and improvement in roads and not to Police or Treasury coffers.

    By the time this comes in the world will be running on self driving cards probably.

  • Jaques

    What’s more important – 1 Making our roads saver or 2 Allowing some privileged people to drive as fast as they like?

    • Neroli

      Allowing privileged people to drive as fast as they like?😉

  • Douglas

    What happened to the cameras they purchased before from Germany for € millions and found they were the wrong ones as Germany drive on the right side of the road ?

    • Cousin Jack

      Wasn’t the problem the fact that the cameras were erected on the WRONG side of the road? ie. for right driving traffic?…..and nothing wrong with the cameras.

  • Another reason to take the bus.

