“Traffic cameras could be coming soon”

The government will call for tenders that might finally implement traffic cameras across Cyprus, according to Justice Minister Ionas Nicolaou.

Though refraining from announcing concrete dates – or even a general timeframe as the matter has come up time and time again – Nicolaou said it concerns 110 traffic cameras.

Ninety will be stationary and 20 will be mobile.

In an interview with news portal Sigmalive Nicolaou said a private investor – or partner as he put it – will be responsible for implementing, monitoring and maintaining the system.

The investor will also take responsibility for issuing any fines, with the oversight of the police.

Fines will be paid as they are now – at police stations, online or through banks.

Any cases that need to go to court will be assigned to lawyers registered with the bar association that have a year or two years’ experience in the field.

This is to avoid big firms getting all the cases and giving newer lawyers a chance to get more experience, Nicolaou said.

A study on the traffic cameras is set to be completed within the next 15 days and around three months would be required for the transport ministry to prepare the conditions for tender, he said.

The installation of 110 cameras across the island was discussed as early as 2015 when the transport ministry said they would be implemented by the end of the year.