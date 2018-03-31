Our View: The government is going to have to tackle the problem of understaffing in hotels

Tourism is booming

The hotel industry was bound to face staff shortages after tourist arrivals hit new records in the last two years. With another bumper tourist season starting next week hoteliers have been warning that the local labour market cannot cover their needs and have urged the government to allow them to employ foreign students.

Under current legislation foreign students are allowed to work in the tourism sector only during the summer season – when they have no classes to attend – provided their studies are related to the hospitality industry. Hoteliers have asked that students are allowed to work in hotels throughout the year irrespective of what course they are following.

It seems a strange request considering that most of the colleges foreign students are studying at are in the capital and the hotels are in coastal resorts. How will they attend classes in Nicosia if they are working in a Limassol or Ayia Napa hotel all year round? This could give rise to the old practice through which some colleges would register foreign students who come here to work.

Zacharias Ioannides, general manager of the hoteliers’ association (Pasyxe), explained the extent of the staff shortage. Even if the 7,500 individuals listed as unemployed in the tourism sector are re-hired, as happens every year when all hotels re-open for the tourism season, there will still be a shortage of between 1,000 and 1,500 workers.

Ioannides also explained that the shortages are for secondary and supporting jobs such as cleaning, kitchen duties and low-ranking waiters. As is well known, Cypriots would rather stay unemployed than do these menial, low-paid jobs nowadays. Even when unemployment was at its peak a few years ago, there were still no Cypriots working in petrol stations and the same applies to kitchen work in restaurants and hotels.

This is a consequence of growing affluence that will remain, especially now the recession is behind us. Decisions need to be taken by the government which is reluctant, understandably, to start issuing work permits to foreign workers. Are there enough foreign students here willing to take lowly hotel jobs at least for the peak months of the summer? There may not be enough to cover the needs of the hotels, in which case the government will have to issue permits for foreign workers, regardless of the union opposition.

The government must bear in mind that under-staffed hotels, more often than not, do not offer a good standard of service. Nobody wants dissatisfied hotel guests now that we have managed to attract record numbers of tourists.

 

  • alexander reutersward

    Plenty of eastern European people willing to work for a reasonable salary, but when even they don’t , then you can be sure the hotels abuse their staff really bad .

  • Peter G

    Good staff is always hard to find. The hospitality industry, the world over, is notorious for the low pay it provides unskilled workers, although, in my mind a chambermaid is not an unskilled worker. Raising wages might be part of the solution but if the number of available workers is not sufficient to fill the jobs, that number should be increased. Permitting foreign students to work in the hospitality industry during their summer break is a good idea that benefits everybody. Any remaining unfilled jobs should go to EU citizens, and not third country nationals. Surely, there must be unemployed young people in Greece, Bulgaria and Romania looking for a summer job. And if that fails, too (may I speak heresy?) how about Turkey?

  • Mist

    The normal is 3.50 an hour for bar staff and half of the tips to the boss.

    • Peter G

      Tips to the boss? That’s a disgrace?

      • Mist

        There one where the boss takes all the tips but pays 4.50.

  • Kevin Ingham

    I eat out and about quite a lot and see a very high turnover of staff in many places .

    Good staff are few and far between and if they are working in the less attractive venues they invariably move on to where they get better pay and perks. The less attractive venues always struggle to get and keep staff, and from what I’ve seen that’s primarily down to the owners treating them badly and paying them buttons

  • Gipsy Eyes

    Might come and have a go at some hotel work myself. I’m “too young” to be retired, the extra cash will come in handy and if they my cover food and accommodation it’ll be like a return to my youf when I traveled around Europe working my passage through hotel, kitchen and waiting on tables.
    It’s not my intention to undercut more deserving or needy people but I know from years of having lived in Cyprus neither the government nor the hospitality industry will do anything to improve either the salaries of their staff nor the quality of their service. It’ll be my contribution to improving service in the Cypriot tourist industry!
    I reckon there’s a few of us on here who are retired and still have a bit of spark left in us. So “pensioners unite” and let’s save the Cypriot tourist industry. And I doubt any one will treat a savvy lot as us like “crap”!

  • JS Gost

    30,000 unemployed. really?

  • Jaques

    AG is right. When a lowly position opens in a government or semi-government service the response is that thousands apply. The reason is that the job is very well-paid. There is no need to attract naive young hopefuls from Asia expecting to find college courses, and then they have to work in the low-paid jobs as second-class citizens.

  • Alan Graham

    They could always increase the wages to attract more people. Or am I being silly.

    • Anders Yuran

      I think itvis more about culture than low wages alone.

      • AndyMarkou

        its about being treated like crap for peanuts. if they treated staff better, more people would be willing. salary is not always everything

      • Bruce

        Yes this is the most appropriate course of action. Tourism revenue rose by over 30% between 2014 and 2017, yet the average wage of hotel workers recorded an increase of less than 1% over this period!

