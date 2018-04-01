Bahrain discovers largest oilfield in decades

April 1st, 2018 Middle East, World 1 comments

Bahrain discovers largest oilfield in decades

Bahrain said on Sunday it had discovered the country’s largest oilfield in decades, located off the west coast of the kingdom, according to state news agency BNA.

The new light shale oil and gas resource is expected to contain many times the amount of oil produced by Bahrain’s only existing oilfield, as well as large amounts of gas, BNA reported.

The oil discovery is the kingdom’s largest since 1932, BNA said. It did not give any details on the oil reserves discovered.

Bahrain relies on the Abu Safa oilfield for the majority of its oil, and shares the field with Saudi Arabia.

  • Chrys Elias Chrysostomou

    They need to be careful, Turkey will most likely claim it as their own

