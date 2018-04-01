Cyprus marks Eoka anniversary

A number of events are being held in all districts on Sunday to commemorate the 63rd anniversary of the start of the Eoka struggle for independence in 1955.

President Nicos Anastasiades is to attend at 11am a memorial service at the Imprisoned Graves, where he will also lay a wreath. Present will also be the defence, justice and education ministers.

State officials will represent the government in church liturgies and other events taking place throughout the day in all districts.

President Anastasiades is to also attend an event held by the Association of the 1955-1959 Eoka Fighters at 4pm at the Tassos Papadopoulos – Eleftheria stadium in Nicosia.

House Speaker Demetris Syllouris will take the salute at the student parade in Pachna, in Limassol, in honour of those who were killed in the struggle for independence or executed.