New form of tango coming our way

Once again the cultural centre Technopolis 20 in Paphos will give music lovers exactly what they desire, an evening that will flirt with their ears.

This time the centre will bring a concert for saxophone and piano under the name Nuevo Tango, with Christos Zenios on the saxophone and Marianna Georgiou on the piano on Tuesday at 8pm.

Nuevo Tango is a new form of tango that began to develop in the 1980s and incorporates new elements of music, such as jazz, into traditional tango music. The recital will include famous tunes by Piazzolla, such as Oblivion, Fracanapa, Street Tango and Invierno Porteno and a piece by Trevor Hold that combines the essence of both the Tango and the Charleston dances to create a superb, entertaining two movement work for Alto Saxophone and Piano. The programme will conclude with the famous Histoire du Tango for Soprano Saxophone and piano.

Georgiou, from Paphos, took her first piano lessons at the age of five and was classically trained for 12 years. In 2011 she began her academic career at the University of Nottingham. During her studies, she was part of various orchestral ensembles. She has taken part in several masterclasses and concerts around UK and Cyprus. Recently she has performed as a soloist and as part of ensembles in concerts and festivals around Cyprus and she has been teaching piano at the Music School of Paphos since 2016.

Zenios, from Nicosia, started to learn the accordion at the age of six, at 12 he started piano lessons and a few years later he took up saxophone lessons. He studied at the University of Salford, Manchester.

He has been a member and director of several ensembles and he has taken part in concerts in Cyprus and the UK. He is currently working as a saxophone teacher at the Music Schools of Paphos and Nicosia.

Nuevo Tango

A concert for saxophone and piano. April 3. Technopolis 20 Cultural Centre, Paphos. 8pm. €7/10. Tel: 70-002420