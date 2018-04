Police are looking for the whereabouts of a man who robbed a Nicosia bakery just after midnight, yielding a knife.

According to the police, a man who had his face covered, entered the bakery at around 12.30 am and ordered the two employees to open their cash registers yielding a knife.

He took the cash and fled. It is still not known how much money he took.

The robber was described as 1.80 metres tall, of normal built. He was wearing black clothes and his face was covered in a red scarf.