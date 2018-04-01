Second arrest in fake diamonds sale case

A 34-year-old man, resident of Paphos, was arrested on Saturday in connection with the sale of fake diamonds reported by a Larnaca jeweler earlier this week.

He is the second suspect to be arrested for the same case.

Police on Thursday arrested a 59-year-old man from Larnaca after a jeweler reported that the suspect had on March 20, visited his shop and sold him four diamonds for €44,000.

The following day, the jeweler showed the diamonds to a gemstone expert who informed him that they are fake and not worth more than €2,500.

